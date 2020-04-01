Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market– Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Alere Inc.,Dickinson and Company

The Hospital Acquired Infection Control report helps you achieve your dream of an outshining and winning business. Hospital Acquired Infection Control report also makes some important proposals for a new project of Hospital Acquired Infection Control market before evaluating its feasibility. The report provides with CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. Hospital Acquired Infection Control market report also delivers list of the leading competitors and provides the insights about strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the industry. This market report also helps to provide statistics on the current state of the industry as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and investors interested in this market.

The Global Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market is expected to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2025, from USD 5.2 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market

A hospital-acquired infection (HAI) is an infection that is acquired in a hospital or other health care facility. This infection can affect both hospital and nonhospital settings. According to WHO (World Health Organisation), many patients are affected by hospital-acquired infection each year in world which causes major financial and mortality losses for health system. The endemic burden of health care mostly affects the patient in low and middle-income than in high-income countries who are admitted to intensive care units and in neonates.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control reported an average prevalence of this kind of infection in European countries to about 7.1%. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control estimated that 4,131,000 patients gets affected by hospital-acquired infection control every year in Europe. The estimated incidence rate in the United States of America (USA) was 4.5% in 2002. According to a recent European multicentre study, mostly infection occurs due to the use of invasive devices, in particular central lines, urinary catheters, and ventilators. The global hospital acquired infections testing market is estimated to reach approximately 2.75 billion by 2025. Due to the increasing number of hospital-acquired infection in hospitals, the growth of this market is highly fuelled.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing prevalence of infections.

Implementation of stringent guidelines associated with hospital infection prevention and control.

Developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries.

Rising number of hospitals across the world.

Market Segmentation: Global Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market

The global hospital acquired infection control market is segmented based on product type,

Based on product type, the market is subsegmented into microbial testing instruments, reagents and consumables, infection.

Based on application, the market is subsegmented into disease testing, drug-resistance testing.

Based on technology, market is classified into phenotypic methods, genotypic methods .

Based on disease, the market is segmented into hospital acquired pneumonia, surgical site infections, gastrointestinal infections, urinary tract infections (uti), others.

Based on disease, the market is segmented into hospital acquired pneumonia, surgical site infections, gastrointestinal infections, urinary tract infections (uti), others. Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In 2017, STERRAD Systems with ALLClear (U.S.) launched advanced sterilization product STERRAD 100NX ALLClear Technology. This is helpful in minimize workflow interruptions before they occur. It is the only sterilization platform with integrated quality control features, which may enhance compliance.

In 2014, Kimberly-Clark Health Care (U.S.) and 3M (U.S.) infection prevention division today announced collaboration to deliver best class surgical and infection prevention solutions to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the U.S.

Competitive Analysis: Global Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market

The global hospital acquired infection control market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global continuous glucose monitoring market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

For Instance, in July 2016, the Getinge Group(Sweden) was acquired by 1stCall Mobility Ltd(U.K.), a company specializing in supplying rental equipment. This acquisition was beneficial for Getinge Group (Sweden) to expand their business strategy.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Hospital Acquired Infection Control Market

Some of the major players operating in the global hospital acquired infection control market are Olympus Corporation, Medivators Inc. (Cantel Medical Corp.), Getinge Group, STERIS Plc., Belimed AG (Metall Zug), Steelco S.P.A, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co., Inc., Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, Alere Inc.,Dickinson and Company, Bemis Company, Cantel Medical Corp.,Covidien plc, Crosstex International,Inc.,Danaher Corp., Diversey , Inc,Getinge Group, MMM Group, Purdue Pharma LP, Sealed Air Corp, Semperit AG Holding, Synergy Health plc,

