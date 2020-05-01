Hosiery Market to Grow at a Stable Rate During the Forecast Period

The increasing concern for personal grooming is the key growth driver of the global hosiery market. The growing desire of wearing apparels fitting to the body shape has propelled the growth of the global market. Socks dominated among the various products of the global hosiery market in 2014.

The younger people are the most prospective consumers of the high-end hosiery products, as they are most concerned about the fashion. The demand for hosiery products from teenagers have been growing significantly, owing to their growing fashion consciousness.

Request to Get the Sample Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/hosiery-market/report-sample

The increasing numbers of obese consumers is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The products for brides and pregnant women are also gaining popularity in the market.

Based on consumer type, the market for women is growing at faster pace, as compared to that of men. Women also represent the largest share in the market. Europe lead the market in 2014, however the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the fastest pace during the forecast period.

China is the largest producer of hosiery products globally. The hosiery market in India is also growing at a considerable rate. The major players in the global market include Hanesbrands Inc., Golden Lady Company SpA, Gildan Activewear Inc., Jockey International, CSP International, Keyser-Roth Corporation, Gold Toe Brands Inc., Iconix Brand Group Inc.

Explore Full Report Description At: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/hosiery-market

The consumers are demanding for fashionable intimate apparels and hosiery products. The younger people are the most prospective consumers of the high-end hosiery products, as they are most concerned about the fashion.

Global Hosiery Market Segmentation:

By Product

Socks

Tights

Pantyhose and nylons

By Consumer Type

Male

Female

By Age Group

0 – 14 years

15 – 30 years

31 – 60 years

61 years and above

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook