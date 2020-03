Horticulture Lighting Market by Type, Stage, End-User

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Horticulture Lighting Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 147 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

Horticultural Lighting are designed to increase plant growth by stimulating photosynthesis with different wavelengths.

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for horticulture lighting. Growing urbanization in the developing countries of this region positively affects the growth of the horticulture lighting market owing to the rapid population growth and availability of limited agricultural land. APAC constitutes thriving economies, such as Japan, China, India, and Australia, which are expected to register high growth rates in the horticulture lighting market.

This report studies the Horticulture Lighting Market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Horticulture Lighting market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Global Horticulture Lighting market size will increase to – – Million US$ by 2025, from – – Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of – -% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Horticulture Lighting.

This report researches the worldwide Horticulture Lighting market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Horticulture Lighting breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Philips Lighting

Gavita Holland

GE Lighting

OSRAM

Agrolux

Heliospectra

Hortilux Schreder

Lumileds

PARsource

Illumitex

Hubbell

Maxigrow

Bridgelux

Eye Hortilux

LumiGrow

Horticulture Lighting Breakdown Data by Type

By Technology

Fluorescent Lamps

High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Lights

LED Lights

Others

By Lighting Type

Toplighting

Interlighting

Horticulture Lighting Breakdown Data by Application

Greenhouses

Vertical Farming

Indoor Farming

Others

Horticulture Lighting Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Horticulture Lighting Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central and South America, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East and Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Horticulture Lighting capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast; To focus on the key Horticulture Lighting manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years. To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Horticulture Lighting:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

