Hormone Sensitive Breast Cancer Therapeutics- Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results, Patents, Designations

Breast cancer generally occurs when breast cells grow uncontrollably. Mostly, breast cancer development starts in the duct that carries milk to the nipples.

Some breast cancer cells develop in milk producing glands. As per the National Institutes of Health (NIH), in the U.S., 14.6% of all new cancer cases diagnosed every year are of breast cancer. Also, as per the American Cancer Society (ACS), 1 in every 5 woman has cancer cell in their breast tumour with several growth promoting protein receptors on their surface.

HER2 (human epidermal growth factor receptor 2) gene plays significant role in the development of breast cancer in most of the cases. Alpelisib is one of the key pipeline drug candidates for hormone sensitive breast cancer pipeline. Pfizer Inc., and Novartis AG are major players involved in the development of drugs for hormone sensitive breast cancer.

