Horizontal Carousel 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 5.59% and Forecast to 2021

A horizontal carousel is a range of bins that rotate on an oval track. Every bin has shelves which are adjustable to 0.75″ and can be configured for a myriad of special and standard applications. An operator directly inputs a bin number, part number or cell location and the carousel rotates through the shortest path. Multiple horizontal carousels integrating a pod of carousels, are set up with the pick-to-light technology and an inventory management software, for better order fulfillment.

The analysts forecast the global horizontal carousel market to grow at a CAGR of 5.59% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global horizontal carousel market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Horizontal Carousel Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Kardex Remstar

• SSI SCHAEFER

• ULMA Handling Systems

• Bastian Solutions

Other prominent vendors

• Dexion

• SencorpWhite

• Modula Logistics Automation

Market driver

• Increased use of automation

Market challenge

• Volatile steel prices

Market trend

• Introduction of voice recognition in picking process in horizontal carousel

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-users

• Global horizontal carousel market by end-user

• Global horizontal carousel market by automotive industry

• Global horizontal carousel market by food and beverage industry

• Global horizontal carousel market by retail industry

• Global horizontal carousel market by other end-users

PART 07: Market segmentation by geography

• Global horizontal carousel market by geography

• Horizontal carousel market in EMEA

• Horizontal carousel market in Americas

• Horizontal carousel market in APAC

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

• Introduction of voice recognition in picking process in horizontal carousel

• Increased popularity of horizontal carousels in pharmaceuticals industry

• Efficiency added to aftermarket parts picking operation by horizontal carousels

PART 11: Vendor landscape

• Competitive Scenario

• Kardex Remstar

• SSI SCHAEFER

• ULMA Handling Systems

• Bastian Solutions

• Other prominent vendors

