Hopper Dryers Market Soaring Demand Assures Motivated Revenue Share during 2018 to 2026

Growing Demand for Plastic Processing Machinery Could Drive Hopper Dryers Market

Hopper dryers are also called hot air dryers, and they make the perfect choice for eradicating moisture from the surface of pellets of non-hygroscopic resin, before melting them. Manufacturers dealing in such products are well aware of the continuous struggle, and know that the failure to dry pellets properly left undesirable level of moisture, spoiling the finished product.

Hopper dryers are highly used to dry plastics and other polymers as they are capable of removing moisture directly right at the top of the machine. Any type of moisture in the plastic resins no matter hygroscopic or non-hygroscopic, hampers the quality and the surface finishing of the molded parts and products.

Hopper dryers market is likely to grow owning to the growing demand of hopper dryers in the well-established and emerging regions, technological advancements, and the growing penetration of the end-use industries. The technological developments and design advancements are offering remunerative opportunities for the market. On the other side, the high cost of hopper dryers is likely to limit the growth of hopper dryers market.

Main Drivers of Hopper Dryers Market

Growing demand in plastic processing machinery

The growing demand for plastic processing machinery like an injection molding machine, globally could fuel the growth of hopper dryers market. Additionally, the injection molding machine market is propelled by the mounting demand for injection-molded parts from a wide range of end-use industries, including consumer goods, packaging, automotive, to name a few.

Hopper Dryers: Low Energy Consumption Compared to Conventional Processes

The standard hopper dryers provide an effective and pocket-friendly method for drying plastic material. The method uses hot air to dry wet materials that gets moisture during packaging, transportation, and recycling cycles. Hopper dryers mount them directly on the moulding machine for instant drying and space saving.

Development in Extrusion Machine & Increase in Blow Molding likely to drive Hopper Dryers Market

Extrusion is one of the major processes used in manufacturing of various food products. The fast changing and advancing technology has resulted into development of better extrusion machine. The development of advanced excursion machine, and the increase in blow molding machines are likely to fuel the growth of the hopper dryers market in the coming time. The extrusion blow molding technology has revolutionized the plastic manufacturing sector. The process allows the manufacturers to increase output along with the efficiency of delivering tailored products.

Growing Awareness about Importance of Saving Energy Encouraging Manufacturers to Buy Hopper Dryers

Increasing awareness about the importance of saving energy, is propelling manufactures to invest in energy-efficient machines, and thus, could drive the hopper dryers market.

Additionally, hopper dryers are rapid dryers, boasts robustness; can be operated easily; and have low maintenance costs. All these factors are encouraging manufactures to spend on hopper dryers, which could further drive the hopper dryers market.

Segmentation of Hopper Dryers Market

Hopper dryers market can be segmented on the basis of product and application.

By application, hopper dryers market can be bifurcated into injection molding machine; extrusion machine, and blow molding machine.

Based on product types, the market can segmented into less than 100KG, 100KG to 500KG, and above 500KG. The demand of 500KG segment of hopper dryers is likely to soar, owing to increase in deployment of over 500KG capacity hopper dryers in injection molding machine and extrusion machine.

Key Players in Hopper Dryer Market Adopting Strategies to Promote Business Growth

Some of the main players in the hopper dryer market are ACS Group; Bry-Air Conair; Dri-Air Industries Inc.; Kenplas Industry Ltd.; Motan Colortronic; Novatec, Inc.; Summit Systems; and Yann Bang etc.

The leading players in hopper dryers market are embracing technology to enhance their products and are adopting wide range of strategies, like acquisitions, product launches, and others, to increase their business revenue globally.

Novatec Inc.: The prominent player in hopper dryers market has opened a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Brookhaven in 2016 to expand its business of dryers in North America.

