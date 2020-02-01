Hong Kong Construction Market : Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments & Business Strategies

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Construction in Hong Kong – Key Trends and Opportunities to 2023” to its huge collection of research reports.

Hong Kongs construction industry suffered a downturn in 2017 and 2018 in real terms, in part due to reduced investments in transport infrastructure projects and the completion of major railway projects. However, the industrys overall performance during the review period (2014-2018) remained positive, supported by government and private sector investment across residential, energy and utilities, commercial and institutional construction projects.

Fill the form to gain deeper insights on this market @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2122893

The industrys output value is expected to pick up pace over the forecast period (2019-2023), with investments in public infrastructure, energy, commercial and industrial projects, and improvements in consumer and investor confidence. Programs such as the 10-year housing program, 10-year hospital development plan and new power development plan 2019-2023 – through which the government aims to develop the countrys residential, institutional and energy infrastructure – will support the industrys growth over the forecast period.

The industrys output value in real terms recorded a review-period compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.51%, and is expected to post a forecast-period CAGR of 2.49%.

GlobalDatas “Construction in Hong Kong – Key Trends and Opportunities to 2023”, report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into Hong Kongs construction industry, including –

– Hong Kongs construction industry’s growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

– Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in Hong Kongs construction industry

– Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

Scope

– This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Hong Kong.

– Historical (2014-2018) and forecast (2019-2023) valuations of the construction industry in Hong Kong, featuring details of key growth drivers.

– Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

– Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

– Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants.

Make an Enquiry of this report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2122893

Reasons to buy

– Identify and evaluate market opportunities using GlobalData’s standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

– Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

– Understand the latest industry and market trends.

– Formulate and validate strategy using GlobalData’s critical and actionable insight.

– Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.

– Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

Contact Us:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-CANADA)

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow us on Blogger @ http://bit.ly/2VIymJL