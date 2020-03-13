Honduras: Country Intelligence Report

The report provides detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics and evolution of demand by service type and technology/platform across the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile and pay-TV segments, as well as a review of key regulatory trends.

Honduras’ telecom and pay-TV services revenue, when valued in US$, will decline marginally at a CAGR of -0.04% over 2017-2022, reaching US$1,092m by the end of 2022. However, in local currency, total services revenue reflects growth from L26bn in 2017 to L31.3bn by 2022 at a CAGR of 4.0% supported by projected growth in mobile data, fixed broadband and pay-TV segments.

Enquire more details of the report at: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2107127

The Country Intelligence Report provides in-depth analysis of the following –

– Demographic and macroeconomic context in Honduras.

– The regulatory environment and trends: a review of the regulatory setting and agenda for the next 18-24 months as well as relevant developments pertaining to spectrum licensing, national broadband plans, tariff regulation and more.

– Telecom and pay-TV services market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of service revenue from the fixed telephony, broadband, mobile voice, mobile data and pay-TV markets.

– The competitive landscape: an examination of the positioning of leading players in the telecom and pay-TV services market as well as subscription market shares across segments.

– Company snapshots: analysis of the financial position of leading service providers in the telecommunications and pay-TV markets.

– Underlying assumptions behind our published base-case forecasts, as well as potential market developments that would alter, either positively or negatively, our base-case outlook.

Scope

– Mobile revenue will account for 66.8% of the total telecom and pay-TV services revenue in 2022, driven by increasing adoption of 4G services.

– Mobile voice revenue will decline over the forecast period due to users’ shift toward OTT-based communications and competition-induced reductions in voice tariff.

– Tigo Honduras leads the mobile, fixed broadband and pay-TV subscription landscape in Honduras. State-owned operator Hondutel leads the fixed voice telephony market, attributed to its leadership position in the circuit-switched segment.

Reasons to buy

– This Country Intelligence Report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of Honduras’ telecommunications markets, service providers and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

– Accompanying GlobalData’s Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in Honduras’ mobile communications, fixed telephony, broadband markets, including the evolution of service provider market shares.

– With more than 20 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

– The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players, which enables executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in Honduras’ telecommunications markets.

– The broad perspective of the report coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail will help operators, equipment vendors and other telecom industry players succeed in the challenging telecommunications market in Honduras.

Company Mention:Tigo Honduras

Claro Honduras

Hondutel

MultiData

Multifon

Sky Honduras

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2107127

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.