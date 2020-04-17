Homeowners Insurance Market 2019 Technological Advancements: A Key Factor Behind Growth | Farmers Insurance Group of Companies USAA Insurance Group Travelers Companies Inc. Nationwide Mutual Group American Family Mutual

Homeowners insurance is a form of property insurance designed to protect a homeor possessions in the homeby providing financial reimbursement to the owner in the event of damages or theft. Homeowners insurance may also provide liability coverage against accidents in the home or on the property.

In 2018, the global Homeowners Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14% during 2019-2025.

Download a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=980611

This report focuses on the global Homeowners Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Homeowners Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Farmers Insurance Group of Companies

USAA Insurance Group

Travelers Companies Inc.

Nationwide Mutual Group

American Family Mutual

Chubb Ltd.

Erie Insurance Group

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance

Allstate Corp.

Liberty Mutual

GEICO

Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/980611/global-homeowners-insurance-market

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Basic form

Broad form

Special form

Tenant’s form

Comprehensive form

Condo form

Mobile home form

Older home form

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprise

Personal

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Homeowners Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Homeowners Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Homeowners Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

About Us

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Us

Gasper James

304, S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

US Toll Free +1-866-605-1052

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://decisionmarketreports.com

Follow Us On: | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter |