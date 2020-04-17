Homeowners Insurance Market 2019 Technological Advancements: A Key Factor Behind Growth | Farmers Insurance Group of Companies USAA Insurance Group Travelers Companies Inc. Nationwide Mutual Group American Family Mutual

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Homeowners Insurance Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.
Homeowners insurance is a form of property insurance designed to protect a homeor possessions in the homeby providing financial reimbursement to the owner in the event of damages or theft. Homeowners insurance may also provide liability coverage against accidents in the home or on the property.
In 2018, the global Homeowners Insurance market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 14% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Homeowners Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Homeowners Insurance development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Farmers Insurance Group of Companies
USAA Insurance Group
Travelers Companies Inc.
Nationwide Mutual Group
American Family Mutual
Chubb Ltd.
Erie Insurance Group
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance
Allstate Corp.
Liberty Mutual
GEICO
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Basic form
Broad form
Special form
Tenant’s form
Comprehensive form
Condo form
Mobile home form
Older home form
Market segment by Application, split into
Enterprise
Personal
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Homeowners Insurance are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
