Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Global Industry Analysis, Advancements in Technology, Innovation, Applications, Growth, Trends and Business Opportunities by 2024

Global Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market is accounted for $521.2 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $998.6 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth increasing terrorist threats and biohazard attacks and political dispute and Separatists’ movements are driving the market growth. However, incomplete security budgets are restricting the market growth.

Homeland security and emergency management is intended to provide safety and welfare to the people in cases of tragedy and emergency. It also manages and initiates on the basis of provided in order by local authorities or government bodies. An emergency management system is basically planned to response within twenty-four hours. Homeland security manages cases of anticipation and response to terrorist attacks and cyber-attacks.

Based on the Vertical, the homeland security segment is anticipated to grow during the forecast period. It is essential to maintain these verticals from various intrusions which can cause harm to economic assets leading to financial loss. By geography, Asia Pacific has the highest market growth during the forecast period due to rising spending on homeland security by emerging countries. Which have led major market solution providers in this region to develop enhanced techno-efficient homeland security and emergency management systems and equipment.

Some of the key players include IBM, Thales Group, Raytheon Company, FLIR Systems, Lockheed Martin, Elbit Systems, Unisys, BAE Systems, Boeing, SAIC, Northrop Grumman, Harris Corporation, General Dynamics, Honeywell International, Leidos, Booz Allen Hamilton and Hewlett-Packard.

Vertical Covered:

Emergency Management

Homeland Security

Systems Covered:

Intelligence and Surveillance System

Weapon System

Modeling and Simulation

Platforms

Detection and Monitoring System

Access Control System

Communication System

Countermeasure System

Command and Control Systems

Rescue and Recovery Systems

Other Systems

End Users Covered:

Aviation Security

Cyber Security

Border Security

Critical Infrastructure Security

Maritime Security

Cbrne Security

Risk and Emergency Services

Law Enforcement and Intelligence Gathering

Mass Transport Security

Other End Users

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

Company Profiling

Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

Regional Segmentation

Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

