Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market: Witness Industry Innovative Growth With SWOT Analysis and Forecast-2014 – 2025

Homecare oxygen concentrators market is projected to be around $1.6 billion by 2025. Increasing aging population is one of the major factors responsible for the market growth. According to UN, geriatric population is expected to reach more than 2 billion by 2050. Aging populations is at more risk of developing respiratory infections such as asthma, pulmonary hypertension, and COPD that will boost demand for oxygen concentrators leading to increase in market growth. Increasing spending of people, various government initiatives to spread awareness about disease and increasing geriatric population will stimulate industry growth. Rise in consumption of cigarettes and continuous exposure to dust and other pollutants will shoot up demand for oxygen concentrators as it increases prevalence of COPD. However, presence of strict approval guidelines by U.S. FDA and time consuming process for approval and strict government guidelines for use and disposing of such products will slow down the market growth.

Homecare Oxygen Concentrators Market Players:

Invacare, AirSep, Yuwell, BOC Healthcare, Covidien, Teijin, Precision Medical, Nidek Medical, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, and Philips Healthcare

Major Types are:

Compressed Gas Oxygen Cylinders

Portable Home Oxygen Concentrators

Major Applications are:

Homecare Settings

Non-Homecare Settings

