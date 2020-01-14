Home Wi-Fi Router and Extender Market Expected to Reach US$ 12,956.9 Mn by 2026

According to a new market report on home Wi-Fi router and extender, published by Transparency Market Research the global home Wi-Fi router and extender market is expected to reach US$ 12,956.9 Mn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2018 to 2026. According to the report, the global market will continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors. Asia Pacific will continue to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region growing at a CAGR of 8.0% through 2026.

The demand for home Wi-Fi router and extender is directly reliant on the growth of telecommunications, residential & commercial sector, and industrial development. Exponentially growing urbanization and rising global population have increased the demand for internet, thereby offering multiple opportunities to the global Wi-Fi router and extender market.

The global home Wi-Fi router and extender market is broadly segmented by device and region. By device, the market is segmented into Wi-Fi router and Wi-Fi extender. Wi-Fi router is expected to have the highest market share between 2018 and 2026. The increase in the population and the penetration of internet access results in the growth of telecommunication equipment as well as home networking devices which are the major factors contributing to the high share of Wi-Fi router. Also, due to the rapid growth and improvement in technology for smartphones and consumer gadgets such as tablets, demand for Wi-Fi router with extender is rising at a CAGR of 7.1%.

Download PDF Sample for this Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=42968

Wi-Fi router is further divided into uplink port and normal port. Uplink port had the highest share in 2018 and is further expected to lead the home Wi-Fi router and extender market during the forecast period. Routers use the uplink port to connect to other routers to increase the maximum number of devices connected to the network. Uplink ports eliminate the need for crossover cables.

In terms of revenue, the uplink port segment is expected to have the highest market share in 2018. It is anticipated to maintain its position during the forecast period and witness a CAGR of 6.6% throughout the forecast period. By using uplink port, a user can add more ports to connect more devices to the network and expand the Wi-Fi range. Rapid urbanization especially in the developing countries of Asia Pacific and the Middle East is aiding the growth of home Wi-Fi router and extenders in the residential sector.