Home-Use Beauty Devices Market Analysis by Top Key Companies Profile, Demand, Cost Structure and Technology

The market is mainly driven by increasing inclination of consumers toward easy-to-use home-use beauty devices, rising prevalence of skin diseases, growing appearance consciousness in people and awareness about these devices, expanding product portfolio of market players, and surge in disposable income.

Based on type, the home-use beauty devices market for anti-aging is expected to reach $3.9 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period. As stated by the United Nations (U.N.), in 2017, there are around 962 million people aged 60 or above, comprising 13% of the global population. The population aged 60 or above is growing at a rate of about 3% every year. Thus, various beauty-related problems associated with aging, such as wrinkles, loosening of the skin, increase in facial hair, and drooping eyebrows and eyelids, are contributing to the market growth of this category.

Request to Get the Sample Pages at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/home-use-beauty-devices-market/report-sample

During the forecast period, the European home-use beauty devices market is expected to outpace the North American home-use beauty devices market, on account of rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of hair- and skin-related diseases, and introduction of specialized hair regrowth devices in addition to apps that educate consumers on the usage of such devices.

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=home-use-beauty-devices-market

In order to increase their market share, key players in the home-use beauty devices industry are acquiring other companies operating in the domain. For instance, in May 2018, L’Oréal SA (L’Oréal) announced 100% acquisition of Nanda Co. Ltd., a Korean lifestyle make-up and fashion company. With this acquisition, L’Oréal plans to expand the sales of the 3CE cosmetics brand, internationally. The company expects to complete the transaction in two months, after receiving customary regulatory approvals.

Some of the other key players operating in the home-use beauty devices market are Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., TRIA Beauty Inc., Home Skinovations Ltd., The Procter & Gamble Company, iluminage Beauty Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., YA-MAN LTD., MTG Co. Ltd., and Carol Cole Company.