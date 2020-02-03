Home Service Market 2019 Analysis by Top Players, Region, Type, End user, Market Status, Consumption, Competition Landscape, Market Share, Growth

The Global Home Service Market Report 2018-2025 revealed by Decision Market Reports furnishes acute information on each aspect of Side-by-Side Refrigerators which is requisite for making purposeful decisions and evolution in strategies.
The Global Home Service Market study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Amazon (Amazon Home Service), Yelp Inc. Househappy, Inc. , Angies List , HomeServe USA , IAC (Home Adviser), Serviz.com, Inc., Housejoy, Home Depo, Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.
Home services can be defined as various services that are provided by businesses for residential homes as well as commercial businesses. These services include HVAC, flooring, landscaping, plumbing, concrete, moving and storage services, common household tasks as well as more. As the services that are able to be provided in terms of home services increase, the industry is growing. There is large increase in the online as well as mobile booking services when it comes to home services. The main applications that home services fall under are home improvement, maintenance, and repair.
In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.
There are several factors that are driving the growth of the Global Home Service Market such as the increase in the efficiency of these services being performed due to the skilled workforce as well as the cost efficiency of obtaining these services. Factors such as the lack of awareness of these home services as well as the lack of variety in the services that are being provided are restraining the growth of the Global Home Service Market.
Global Home Service Market, By Segment
Online
Offline
Global Home Service Market, By Application
Home Improvement
Maintenance
Repair
Others
Global Home Service Market Geographic Scope
North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
Europe
o Germany
o UK
o France
o Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
o Brazil
Rest of the World
Table of Content
1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL HOME SERVICE MARKET
1.1 Overview of the Market
1.2 Scope of Report
1.3 Assumptions
2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE
3.1 Data Mining
3.2 Validation
3.3 Primary Interviews
3.4 List of Data Sources
4 GLOBAL HOME SERVICE MARKET OUTLOOK
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
4.5 Regulatory Framework
5 GLOBAL HOME SERVICE MARKET, BY SEGMENT
5.1 Overview
5.2 Online
5.3 Offline
6 GLOBAL HOME SERVICE MARKET, BY APPLICATION
6.1 Overview
6.2 Home Improvement
6.3 Maintenance
6.4 Repair
6.5 Others
7 GLOBAL HOME SERVICE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
7.1 Overview
7.2 North America
7.2.1 U.S.
7.2.2 Canada
7.2.3 Mexico
7.3 Europe
7.3.1 Germany
7.3.2 U.K.
7.3.3 France
7.3.4 Rest of Europe
7.4 Asia Pacific
7.4.1 China
7.4.2 Japan
7.4.3 India
7.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
7.5 Latin America
7.5.1 Brazil
7.5.2 Argentina
7.6 Rest of the World
8 GLOBAL HOME SERVICE MARKETCOMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8.1 Overview
8.2 Company Market Share
8.3 Vendor Landscape
8.4 Key Development Strategies
9 COMPANY PROFILES
9.1 Amazon (Amazon Home Service)
9.2 Yelp Inc.
9.3 Househappy, Inc.
9.4 Angies List
9.5 HomeServe USA
9.6 IAC (Home Adviser)
9.7 Serviz.com, Inc.
9.8 Housejoy
9.9 Home Depo
10 Appendix
10.1 Related Reports
