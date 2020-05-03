Home Retailing in Turkey, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2021: Bellona, Tekzen, IKEA, Koctas, Carrefour, Bauhaus, Cilek, Praktiker, Yatas, Alfemo

“Home Retailing in Turkey, Market Shares, Summary & Forecasts to 2021”, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Turkish retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Turkish Home industry

Companies Mentioned:

Bellona

Tekzen

IKEA

Koctas

Carrefour

Bauhaus

Cilek

Praktiker

Yatas

Alfemo

This report provides a detailed analysis of both the historic and forecast market data of retail sales of Home segment across key channels in Turkey. In addition, it provides an overview of changing shopping trends, the influence of various economic variables on the retail industry, new online and technology trends, the competitive landscape across various channels. The report also details major retailers in the segment with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2016 along with recent key developments. In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics.

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in Home category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2016 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in Home sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in Home sector

Scope

– Improving housing market will support home retail growth

– Home Sector set to grow by a CAGR of 8.2% during 2016-2021 to reach TL52.1 billion by 2021.

– E-commerce taking greater share. Online sales will grow at a CAGR of 17.4% during 2016-2021.

Reasons to buy

– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on home sector in the Turkish retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain

– Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in home category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the Home Sector

– Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the Home Sector

