“Home Retailing in the Netherlands, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022″, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to the Netherlands retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing the Netherlands home industry.

Home sector sales reached €15.3 billion in 2017 and are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% over the next five years to reach €17.9 billion by 2022. Growth in the sector is driven by increasing consumer confidence, a buoyant housing market, and a growing DIY market.

Top Lading Companies Mentioned:

IKEA

Praxis

Gamma

Karwei

Hema

Hubo

Bauhaus

Blokker

Action

Intratuin

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in home category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in home sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in home sector.

Scope

– The Netherlands retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2017-2022

– Growth in the housing market and economic stability to drive growth

– Sector to benefit from a buoyant housing market

– Expanding offers and innovative products drive growth

– Home furniture & floor coverings specialists remain the preferred channel

– Digital technology and DIY products influence online sales growth

– Furniture giant IKEA leads the fragmented home sector

– Praxis registered the highest sales growth during 2016-2017 while Blokker lags.

