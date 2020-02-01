“Home Retailing in Singapore, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022″, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Singapore retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Singapore home industry.

The home sector is the third largest sector closely trailing clothing & footwear in terms of retail sales in Singapore.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2320171

Major Companies Mentioned:

IKEA

Harvey Norman

Sheng Siong

Cold Storage

qoo10

FairPrice

Tangs

Takashimaya

Muji

Bhg

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in home category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in home sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in home sector.

Scope

– Singapore retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2017-2022

– Improvement in housing market set to drive sales to 2022

– Increasing disposable income to drive the category sales to 2022

– Renovation activity drove the category sales in 2017

– Homewares sales to register a robust CAGR of 4.1% during 2017-2022

– Sales through the online channel to grow the fastest during 2017-2022

– Ikea is the market leader for home sector sales in 2017

– qoo10 grew the fastest during 2016-2017.

Reasons to buy

– Gain a comprehensive knowledge on home sector in the Singapore retail market and develop a competitive advantage from the start of your supply chain

– Investigate current and forecast behavior trends in home category to identify the best opportunities to exploit

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in the food and grocery market

– Explore novel opportunities that will allow you to align your product offerings and strategies to meet demand by analyzing the vital economic and population trends, key consumer and technology trends influencing the home market

– Analyze the recommended actions to align your marketing strategies with the crucial trends influencing consumer behavior

– Analysis of key international and domestic players operating in Singapore retail market – including store counts and revenues that give you a competitive edge and identify opportunities to improve your market share.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2320171

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.