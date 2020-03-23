“Home Retailing in Germany, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022″, provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to Germany retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing Germany home industry.

Home sector sales are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% between 2017 and 2022 to reach €114.4 billion by the end of 2022. Growth in the home sector will be driven by a more buoyant housing market and consumer confidence.

What else does this report offer?

– In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

– The report also details major retailers in home category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2017 along with recent key developments

– Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

– Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in home sector

– Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in home sector.

Scope

– Germany retail market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2017-2022

– Growth in the housing market and economic stability to drive growth

– Sector to benefit from a buoyant housing market

– Housing market helps to drive growth as well as gardening trends

– Home improvement and gardening retailers remain the preferred channel

– Digital technology and DIY products influence online sales growth

– Furniture giant IKEA leads the fragmented home sector

– Jysk Dänisches Bettenlager is the only premium retailer on the top 10 list.

Companies Mentioned:

IKEA

Hagebaumarkt

OBI

Bauhaus

Hornbach

Baumarkt

Höffner

Porta

Roller

Jysk Dänisches

