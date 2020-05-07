Home Networking Device Market Investigation and Growth Forecasted Until the End of 2023

As per the current market trends and the promising nature of the Home Networking Devices Market, it can be estimated that the future holds positive outcomes. In order to provide a deep insight about the concerned market, Market Research Reports Search Engine would be publishing a resourceful analysis that will enclose knowledge about the regional market size, revenue and opportunity status. Readers will be offered the privilege to decode various facets of the market during the period, together with the active access to secondary and primary research methodology. Furthermore, various segments of the market associated to product, application, end-user etc., would also be present in this intelligent research report.

Home networking devices are used to set up a local area network (LAN) in order to connect personal devices. The market is segmented on the basis of solution and component. The solution segmentation comprises wired and wireless home networking devices. Wired and wireless devices are further divided on the basis of technology into network line, powerline, Wi-Fi and, ZigBee and Z-Wave. This detailed segmentation indicates the upcoming trend in the market according to technological evolution. Wired Home Networking Devices are connected through a network cable and electrical wires. Network line sub-segment consists of MoCA certified products which work on coaxial cable. Powerline-based home networking devices consist of adapters which convert home electrical wiring into network line for transferring data. Increasing use of Wi-Fi enabled connected devices is expected to support the demand for Wi-Fi based home networking devices.

The component segmentation covers the complete range of products required for the functioning of a home network. Hub and switch, router, extender, adapter, and wireless access point (WAP) are the products covered under this segmentation. The revenue of each component segment is inclusive of both wired and wireless home networking devices. Demand for hubs and switches are expected to decline in the coming years owing to low demand for wired home networking devices. However, the demand for routers and adapters is expected to increase due to increase in demand for wireless home networking devices.

In terms of geographical regions, the report segments the global home networking device market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America, which are analyzed in terms of revenue and volume generation. North America is further segmented into the U.S. and Rest of North America, while Europe is divided into EU7, Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific is subdivided into Japan, China, South Asia, Australasia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Also, MEA is further segmented into Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, South Africa, and Rest of MEA, while Latin America is subdivided into Brazil and Rest of Latin America.

Furthermore, the report analyzes the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the home networking device market. The report also discusses the prevailing market trends, prospective growth opportunities, and major strategies increasing the popularity of the home networking devices market. It also provides market estimates and forecasts for all the segments in terms of revenue. Market estimates based on volume is only provided for component segmentation. Also provided is the market positioning analysis and competitive strategies adopted by key players in the global home networking device market.

Major business strategies adopted by key players, their market positioning, and various recent developments have also been identified in the research report. The prominent manufacturers who offer home networking devices include Belkin International, Inc., D-Link Corporation, Actiontec Electronics, Inc., Netgear, Inc., TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd., Devolo AG, ZyXEL Communications Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Legrand SA, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., and Buffalo, Inc.

The home networking device market is segmented as below:

Home Networking Device Market

By Solution

Wired Network line Powerline

Wireless Wi-Fi ZigBee and Z-Wave



By Component

Hub and Switch

Router

Extender

Adapter

Wireless Access Point (WAP)

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

