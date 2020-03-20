Home Media Server Market Market Size, Share– Latest Growth, Development Trends & Forecast

A home media server is a configuration, set up for use within the home and comprises a storage server and one or more consumer devices. An advanced home media NAS/server is designed to sync, stream, and search media files as an integrated part of the home automation system, which is expected to trigger the demand for home media servers. The major advantage of installing a home media server is sharing data and media files among client devices and multiple users. This in turn is expected to increase the demand for home media servers in future. A home media server system also requires appropriate media server software which allows consumers to interconnect with the accessed files and servers. The home media server market is likely to witness stable growth during the forecast period from 2017 – 2025. Across the globe, introduction of connected media player display technologies in the new developed LCD and LED television models has helped fuel major demand for this market.

This complete research study of the global home media server market provides a comprehensive review of growth, trends, restraints, drivers, and demand projection, market size and forecast among others. The global home media server market is segmented on the basis of components, deployment type, end use industry, and geography. On the basis of product type, the market is fragmented into server, storage devices, and clients. On the home media server environment these three components are connected by local area network. In coming years, client segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR rate during the forecast period. Based on deployment, this market has been segmented into two types: on premises and cloud. Constant deployment of home area networks is expected to be the future of the home media servers market. Smart homes concept is increasingly being adopted with advanced routers, home gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, and power line network adapters among others to enhance home network connectivity. This factor is expected to fuel the growth of the market for home media servers in the coming years. The easy connection of networking devices, which includes tablets, smartphones, and PCs among others and their capability to deliver wireless internet access help by our readiness to share various data is driving the evolution of home media servers. On the flip side, more power usage and requirement of additional software configuration of media server software is expected to be a challenge for the growth of the product in the near future. This market research report classifies the increase price based competition among the major players to be one of the foremost factors that will have an encouraging impact on the development of the home media server market in the coming years.

Geographically, the home media server market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of revenue, in 2016, Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the global home media server market. In Asia Pacific, India and China held the major market revenue share owing to growing consumer preference for electronic goods. Owing to substantial financial growth in the electronic segment, the U.S, China, India, and Japan among others are the main markets for home media servers. Ever-changing consumer needs in the electronic segment and gaming device market is the key factor boosting this market. Asia Pacific is the most attractive and fastest growing market for home media servers as vendors are continuously expanding their business across various parts of this region.

This report explores the major international industry players in detail. Major companies in the global home media server market are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (South Korea), Apple Inc. (the U.S), Autonomic Control Inc.(the U.S), Logitech (Switzerland), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Western Digital Corporation (the U.S), Sling Media Inc. (the U.S), and CyberLink (the U.S) among others.

