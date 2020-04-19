Home Healthcare Market – Competitive Landscape, Market Estimation By 2025

The global home healthcare market is estimated to reach USD 447.6 billion by 2025 growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period, according to a new study published by Polaris Market Research. The report ”Home Healthcare Market Size, By Component Type (Equipment – (Mobility Assist, Therapeutic, Diagnostics), Service – (Infusion Therapy Services, Telemetry, Respiratory Therapy Service, Rehabilitation, Unskilled Home Care)), By Region: Segment Forecast, 2018 – 2026” provides an extensive analysis of present market dynamics and predicted future trends.

The rising geriatric population globally and increasing workforce of home healthcare service providers. Moreover, increasing demand for home healthcare, and large number of population suffering from chronic disease that require long term care would retain the home healthcare market. While, increasing mergers and acquisitions between the manufacturers to tap the potential market will also influence the entire industry. However, high cost of service providers can hinder market in the near future.

Regionally, North America holds the major share of the global home healthcare market. This report cover the following regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA. In terms of geography, North America accounted majority share in the global market due to huge number of older population that require home care. While, Asia Pacific has a profitable market during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing investment and awareness for home care services in the developing countries on improving the healthcare infrastructure.

The major players in the market include GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Roche Holding AG, Linde Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Omron Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, A&D Company, Kindred Healthcare, LHC Group, Fresenius, Kinnser Software.

