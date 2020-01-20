Home Furnishing Market SWOT analysis, Size, Status, competition landscape and Growth Opportunities

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Home Furnishing Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook”. In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, challenges and forecast.

The home furnishing market in India is driven by growth in the real estate and hospitality sector. Rise in disposable income and willingness to spend on contemporary design and high quality furnishings have increased overall demand for home furnishing products. The home furnishing market is poised to grow gradually.

The report begins with an overview of the textile industry in India including market size and growth. This is followed by an overview of the home furnishing market in India, its size and growth. The major products have been highlighted and are followed by the key manufacturing centers in India. The value chain is also provided which is followed by a section on import and export for the home furnishing products.

An analysis of the drivers explains the factors for growth of the market including growth in real estate sector, growth in hospitality sector, growth in organized retail and growth in disposable income. The key challenges of the market include raw material unavailability and cost, active unorganized market and market potential being restricted to cities. Government regulations are provided followed by a section on the latest trends that govern the market.

The competition section provides a summary of the nature of businesses of the major players. This is followed by brief profiles of these players including their corporate information and business highlights.

