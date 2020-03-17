Home Exchange Service Market Emerging Growth by Key Players – Wwoof, Homestayin, Casa Particular Cuba, Knok, CasaHop, Intervac

Search4Research.com adds latest research report on “Global Home Exchange Service Market”, it include and classifies the Global Home Exchange Service Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as future trends and growth prospect details for business development.

This report focus on Home Exchange Service market.Home exchange, also known as house swapping, is a form of lodging in which two parties agree to offer each other homestays for a set period of time. Since no monetary exchange takes place, it is a form of barter, collaborative consumption, and sharing. Home exchange can cover any type of residence including apartments, houses, holiday cottages, boats, or recreational vehicles. It can include an exchange of the entire home or just a room. The length of the swap can vary from a weekend to over a year. The swap can be simultaneous or non simultaneous. Home exchanges are usually arranged via specific types of hospitality services and social networking services, most of which charge a fee.

Like all homestays, home exchanges offer several advantages over hotel lodging, including a lower cost and opportunities for cultural diplomacy and friendship.

This study considers the Home Exchange Service value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Simultaneous Exchange

Non-simultaneous Exchange

Others

Segmentation by application:

Under Age 44

Aged 45-64

Aged 65+

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: HomeExchange, HomeLink International, Homestay, Couchsurfing, Love Home Swap, Bedycasa, Airbnb, Culture Go Go, Wwoof, Homestayin, Casa Particular Cuba, Knok, CasaHop, Intervac and International Vacation Home Exchange (IVHE).

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Home Exchange Service consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Home Exchange Service market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Home Exchange Service manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Home Exchange Service with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Home Exchange Service submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

