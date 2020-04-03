Home Energy Management Market Global Size, Share & Trends 2019-2025

The Home Energy Management market was valued at Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Home Energy Management.

This report presents the worldwide Home Energy Management market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Honeywell International, Inc.

Nest Labs, Inc.

Vivint, Inc.

General Electric Company

Ecobee, Inc.

Alarm.Com

Comcast Cable (Xfinity)

Panasonic Corporation

Ecofactor, Inc.

Energyhub, Inc.

Home Energy Management Breakdown Data by Type

Z-Wave Technology

Zigbee Technology

Wi-Fi Technology

Other Communication Technologies

Home Energy Management Breakdown Data by Application

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Industrial Building

Others

Home Energy Management Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Home Energy Management Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Home Energy Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Z-Wave Technology

1.4.3 Zigbee Technology

1.4.4 Wi-Fi Technology

1.4.5 Other Communication Technologies

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Home Energy Management Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Residential Building

1.5.3 Commercial Building

1.5.4 Industrial Building

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Home Energy Management Market Size

2.1.1 Global Home Energy Management Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Home Energy Management Production 2014-2025

2.2 Home Energy Management Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Home Energy Management Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Home Energy Management Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Home Energy Management Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Home Energy Management Market

2.4 Key Trends for Home Energy Management Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Home Energy Management Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Home Energy Management Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Home Energy Management Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Home Energy Management Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Home Energy Management Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Home Energy Management Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Home Energy Management Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

