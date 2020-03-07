HOME BUILDING SOFTWARE MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, APPLICATION AND GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

This report focuses on the global Home Building Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Home Building Software development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Sage
Aconex
Knowify LLC
BuilderTREND
ClickHome
Bid4Build
BuildSoft Pro
Latista
Viewpoint
PlanSwift
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-based
On-premise based
Web-based
Market segment by Application, split into
Commercial
Residential
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
