Holter Monitoring Systems Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2019 to 2024

Global Holter Monitoring Systems Market report has been combined with a variety of market segments such as applications, end users and sales. Focus on existing market analysis and future innovation to provide better insight into your business. The Holter Monitoring Systems market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, and industry chain structure. The Global Holter Monitoring Systems market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Holter monitor is a portable ECG device that can be worn by the patient to record heart activity continuously for a certain period. Other ECG devices record heart activity only for a certain period. However, a patient may suffer from irregular heartbeat at any point in time, thereby requiring continuous monitoring for a longer period. Holter ECGs are capable of recording data for a longer period, and transferring the same to doctors for analysis.

From a global perspective, the United States is the largest producer, the main production companies are also concentrated in this region, such as the United States general medical, Mortara, space medical, etc.. The United States 2014 production a total of 68 thousand and 900 units, accounting for 42.91% of the world, followed by Europe, the major manufacturers have PHILPS medical, GETEMED, etc.. In 2014, China’s production is 15000 units, accounting for 9.41%.

The main production areas and consumption areas of the Holter Monitoring Systems are concentrated in the United States 28.45%, 32% in Europe, market maturity and stability, China’s consumer market share continues to expand. The United States is the world’s largest exporter, China’s products are mainly imported.

The worldwide market for Holter Monitoring Systems is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 740 million US$ in 2024, from 590 million US$ in 2019

Holter Monitoring Systems Market Segment by Type covers:

– Channel 3

– Channel 12

– Others

Holter Monitoring Systems Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

– Household Use

– Medical Use

