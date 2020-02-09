Holter Monitoring Systems Market: Increasing Geriatric Population to Drive the Market

Globally, a large number of people suffers from heart disorders. They are not aware of high blood pressure as hypertension often goes unnoticed at early stages. It results in increased prevalence of heart stroke. This has generated a need for heartbeat monitoring at regular intervals. Holter monitoring system refers to continuous monitoring of ECG, generally for 24 hours, while the individual continues with her regular daily activities. Holter monitoring is highly useful in diagnosing irregular heart rhythms. These systems are small in size, carry a portable recorder, and are worn on a band over the shoulder. Main functions of Holter monitoring systems include detecting abnormal heart rhythms and assessing recurring symptoms, such as, fainting, palpitations, and dizziness. Moreover, Holter monitoring systems help in evaluating treatments, such as, pacemakers and medications that help to control abnormal heart rhythms.

Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/holter-monitoring-systems-market.html

Factors such as increasing geriatric population throughout the globe that is highly susceptible for cardiovascular diseases is expected to generate the demand for Holter monitoring systems during the forecast period. Moreover, shift in focus from effective treatment to preventive care has increased the adoption of Holter monitoring systems across medical settings. Over the years, pocket-sized Holter monitoring systems have gained significant attraction, contributing to the overall growth of the global Holter monitoring systems market. Physicians and clinicians are expecting Holter monitoring systems to concur and reduce the deaths caused by cardiovascular disorders.

The global Holter monitoring systems market can be categorized based on product, end-user, and region. By product, the global Holter monitoring systems market can be segmented into event monitoring devices, Holter monitoring devices, and Holter monitoring software. Event monitoring devices are used for longer time than Holter monitoring devices. Event monitoring devices can be used for more than 30 days. When a patient feels an unbalanced heartbeat or other such indication, she can set the device to mark a permanent record of her heartbeat. Holter monitoring devices are worn for a period of 24 hours to 48 hours. It maintains a continuous record of heartbeat during this time. Based on end-user, the global Holter monitoring systems market can be categorized into specialty clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, and others.

Request Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=46308

In terms of geography, the Holter monitoring systems market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Holter monitoring systems market in North America can be further divided into the U.S. and Canada. The Holter monitoring systems market in Europe can be segmented into the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The market in Asia Pacific can be sub-segmented into Japan, India, China, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Holter monitoring systems market in Latin America can be classified into Mexico, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America, while that of Middle East & Africa into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global Holter monitoring systems due to factors such as increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) and rise in demand for better health care facilities, leading the health care industry to adopt new and advanced medical devices to ensure improved medical care. This has boosted the demand for enhanced patient monitoring devices. However, health care facilities in the underdeveloped and emerging countries in Asia Pacific lack trained staff and suitable health care infrastructure, which are becoming major hurdles in the adoption of Holter monitoring systems in the region.

Key players operating in the global Holter monitoring systems market include General Electric Company , Koninklijke Philips N.V., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., BPL Medical Technologies, Midmark Corp., Schiller, Hill-Rom Services Inc., Fukuda Denshi, Medtronic, and Nihon Kohden Corporation.

Request for TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=46308

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com