Holter Monitoring Systems Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR over 2015 to 2021

Holter monitor is a portable ECG device that can be worn by the patient to record heart activity continuously for a certain period. Other ECG devices record heart activity only for a certain period. However, a patient may suffer from irregular heartbeat at any point in time, thereby requiring continuous monitoring for a longer period. Holter ECGs are capable of recording data for a longer period, and transferring the same to doctors for analysis.

Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD) has become a major health concern globally. This is resulting in the healthcare industry adopting new and innovative devices to ensure enhanced medical care, and also investing in better healthcare facilities. This is turn is boosting demand for better patient monitoring devices. To avoid risks associated with CVD, monitoring devices are widely used by individuals who are likely to be exposed to factors that cause CVD. Holter monitoring systems are non–invasive and are proven safe and effective for patient monitoring, which is a major factor fueling demand for such devices. However, healthcare facilities in emerging and underdeveloped countries lack trained staff and appropriate health care infrastructure, thereby affecting adoption of Holter ECG devices. Moreover, a presence of several small players is impacting growth opportunities for global players to a certain extent. Key players in the market have well-established distribution channels; whereas small players create barriers for small players entering the Holter monitoring systems market.

By product type, the global Holter monitoring systems market is segmented into Holter monitoring devices, event monitoring devices, and Holter monitoring software. Holter monitoring devices segment accounted for highest revenue share in 2015 and expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. Software segment is expected to witness sluggish growth over the forecast period due to technological advancements in Holter monitoring devices.

On the basis of an end user, the global Holter monitoring systems market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Hospitals segment is expected to create robust growth opportunities owing to easy availability.

By region, the global Holter monitoring systems market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa The high adoption rate of new technology is expected to boost the growth in the U.S. for Holter monitoring devices market. The U.S. is expected to remain the dominant market for Holter monitoring systems over the forecast period. The market in APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth due to a large population suffering from cardiovascular diseases and presence of several local manufacturers providing Holter monitoring systems at competitive prices.

