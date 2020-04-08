Holter ECG Monitor Market – Key Drivers & On-going Trends 2018 – 2026

A Holter ECG monitor continuously tracks various electrical activities of the cardiovascular system and records electrocardiogram (ECG) of arrhythmia patients. It is also used to detect conduction block in auricles and ventricles. Increase in the number of cases of arrhythmia and conduction block is the major factor driving the global Holter ECG monitor market. Rise in adoption of Western lifestyle and dietary pattern in developing countries in Southeast Asia and Latin America has increased the prevalence of cardiac disorders in these regions, leading to surge in demand for Holter ECG monitor devices.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/holter-ecg-monitor-market.html

Increase in the number of cardiovascular disorders drives the global Holter ECG monitor market. A report published by the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that cardiovascular disorders accounted for around 17.7 million, or 31%, of global deaths in 2015. Of these 6.7 million deaths were due to stroke and around 7.4 million due to coronary heart disease. Holter ECG monitor plays a pivotal role in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, as it records heart’s activity (ECG) continuously for 24 to 48 hours, which is essential for safe diagnosis and therapy control. Cardiovascular disorders can be prevented by considering some behavioral risk factors such as unhealthy diet & obesity, tobacco use, excess intake of alcohol, and increase in physical activities using population wide strategies.

Demand for Holter ECG monitors is projected to increase, as the incidence of heart ailments is unlikely to decrease in the near future. Furthermore, technological advancements are anticipated to boost the growth of the market in the next few years. However, high cost and technical complexities associated with these systems are expected to create bottlenecks for the global Holter ECG monitor market. Additionally, companies operating in the market have to deal with stringent regulatory guidelines, which is expected to hamper market growth.

Enquiry for Discount on this Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=53205

The global Holter ECG monitor market can be segmented based on component, lead type, end-user, and region. In terms of component, the global market can be classified into wired Holter monitor, wireless Holter monitor, and Holter analysis systems & software. Based on lead type, the global Holter ECG monitor market can be categorized into patch type one lead Holter monitor, three lead Holter monitor, six lead Holter monitor, twelve lead Holter monitor, and others. In terms of end-user, the global market can be divided into specialty clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, and others. The hospitals segment accounted for major share of the global Holter ECG monitor market in 2017. Quality facilities provided by hospitals is the key factor contributing to the high share of the segment. The specialty clinics segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years. Increase in the number of specialty clinics and advanced quality of treatment provided by these clinics are expected to propel the segment during the forecast period.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=53205

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com