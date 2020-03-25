Holographic display Market 2018 by Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities Forecast 2023

Global Holographic Display Market is set to proliferate exponentially registering a CAGR of 19% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023. The holographic display market in North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. This market in developed economies like U.S. is expected to grow at the highest CAGR because of the increasing technological advancements in medical and healthcare devices.

Key Findings:

Medical imaging applications are likely to experience a favorable growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness regarding their benefits among the medical community leading to the adoption of holography products for clinical applications.

EchoPixel a revolution in 3D medical imaging, produced a software system that converts 2D images to stereoscopic 3D images. The system makes it possible for medical professionals in diagnostics, surgical planning, and interventional radiology to ‘cut’ virtual tissue, organs, and other body parts at various angles.

Market Synopsis:

Holographic display Market growing at exponential compound annual growth rate by forecast period of 2018 to 2023. The increasing use of holographic displays in medical imaging is one of the chief drivers of the market. Besides this, the rising demand for holographic projections at events, fashion shows, conferences, product launch ceremonies, and product marketing events is also expected to help the market gain pace through the course of the forecast period.

The technological advancements introduced in the recent times for the development of holographic displays have paved the way for its adoption across different verticals. It is likely to augment the market in the foreseeable future.

Holographic technology has been favorably applied in the field of product marketing for both marketing as well as selling products. For instance, holographically projected stalls facilitate better market penetration than the traditional kiosks. The growing demand for holographic displays for product marketing is expected to aid the market proliferation over the assessment period.

New advancements in the technology are expected which is poised to catalyze its adoption across different industry verticals which are projected to propel the demand for holographic displays. The boom witnessed in the end-user industries such as automobile, healthcare, manufacturing, etc. is also forecasted to favor the expansion of the holographic display market across the review period. Nevertheless, the high price of the displays remains an impediment to the market expansion.

Market Segmentation:

By technology, the global holographic display market has been segmented into semitransparent, touchable, laser, and piston.

By product type, the holographic display market is segmented into the camera, digital signage, kiosks, medical imaging equipment, smart TVs, and others.

By application, the global holographic display market has been segmented into 3D image projection, image storage, image replication, scanning &detecting of scattered light, real-time non-destructive testing.

By end-users, the holographic display market is segmented into healthcare, media and entertainment, defense and aerospace, educational sector, automobile, manufacturing, and many more.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global holographic display market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is poised to lead the global market through the forecast period. The growth trajectory of the market is guided by the strategies implemented by the key players in the region for gaining traction. Additionally, technological advancements and early adoption of the technology is projected to favor the holographic display market expansion in the foreseeable future.

Asia Pacific is projected to register a substantial growth across the assessment period. The growth of the holographic display market in the region is highly dependent on the growth of the consumer electronics industry. The increasing demand from the consumer electronics industry is expected to fuel demand in the regional market. Furthermore, the presence of fast-developing economies such as China and India in the region is estimated to have a positive influence on the proliferation of the holographic display market.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are AV Concepts (U.S.), Konica Minolta Inc. (Japan), Qualcomm (U.S.), Eon Reality Inc. (U.S.), Zebra Imaging (U.S.), Musion Das Hologram Ltd. (U.K.), Provision Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Holoxica (U.S.), Realview Imaging Ltd. (Israel), and ViewSonic Corp. (U.S.).

Industry Developments:

In September 2018, Red Digital Cinema, primarily known for its film cameras has promised the integration of holographic display in its upcoming mobile handset, Red Hydrogen.

In September 2018, Way Ray, a Swiss startup received funding of USD 80 Mn from Porsche, Hyundai Motor, China Merchants Capital, and Alibaba Group for the development of holographic displays on windshields.

