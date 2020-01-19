Hologram Market 2019: Latest Trends, Global Demand, Industry Growth, In-depth Analysis and Opportunities till 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Hologram market will register a 27.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 120 million by 2024, from US$ 29 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Hologram business, shared in Chapter 3.

Lyncee Tec, zSpace, Inc, HoloTech Switzerland AG, Vision Optics GmbH and Eon Reality, Inc are the key players and accounted for 40.93%, 5.75%, 6.60%, 6.88% and 6.12% respectively of the overall Holography market share in 2016. Global giant market mainly distributed in United States, with 33.5% share in 2016. It has unshakable status in this field.

The applications of this market are mainly healthcare, education and research, manufacturing and entertainment, healthcare take a share of 34% of global market in 2016.

This market players’ key products are digital holography microscopes, digital holography printing, digital holography imaging, digital holography displays, holography software and platforms etc. Lyncee Tec is the most popular players of digital holography microscope market, it dominates the whole DHM market. There are two main companies in the world printing poster-sized digital holograms, i.e. Geola and HoloTech Switzerland AG (formerly Zebra Imaging).

The market can be classified by hardware, software and service, hardware are mostly digital holography microscope and displays, take a market share of 59%, the software are diversify software and system, the service are like digital holography imaging, extremely demanding inline inspection. The software and service market almost split equally the rest of the market

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Lyncee Tec

zSpace, Inc

HoloTech Switzerland AG

Vision Optics GmbH

Eon Reality, Inc

Holoxica Limited

4Deep inwater imaging

Geola

Leia, Inc

Ovizio Imaging Systems NV/SA

RealView Imaging

Phase Holographic Imaging

Mach7 Technologies

Fraunhofer IPM

Nanolive SA

FoVI 3D

Jasper Display Corporation

Kino-mo

This study considers the Hologram value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Hardware (HW)

Software (SW)

Service

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Entertainment

Healthcare

Automotive

Retail Sector

Others

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Hologram by Players

4 Hologram by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

…Continued

