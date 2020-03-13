HIV Diagnosis Market Worldwide Industry Growth, Size, Demand and Growth Opportunities

The market is likely to grow significantly during the forecast period, due to rising prevalence of HIV/AIDS, growing awareness leading to high number of blood donations and blood transfusions, and advantageous features of point of care instruments and kits. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure on HIV and related activities further contributes to the growth of the overall market.

Download Report Sample at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/hiv-diagnosis-market/report-sample

market for HIV diagnosis, with the U.S. being the largest contributor to the regional market. Increasing prevalence of HIV/AIDS and advantageous features of point of care instruments and kits have been driving the growth of the North American market. In Europe, the U.K. has been the largest contributor to the market for HIV diagnosis, followed by Germany and France. The HIV diagnosis market is expected to witness the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific, during 2017 – 2023, owing to increasing cases of HIV, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing frequency of blood transfusions

Make Enquiry Before Buying the Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=hiv-diagnosis-market

Considering the increasing incidence of HIV, the UNAIDS estimated that approximately $26.2 billion will be required to respond to the epidemic of HIV infection expected in 2020 and around $23.9 billion will be required for the same, in 2030. The variation in healthcare spending across regions is thought to be related to the relative burden of the disease in that region, which in case of Sub-Saharan Africa is significantly high. The overall healthcare spending on HIV and related activities has increased over the years, which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the HIV diagnosis market.

Some of the key players in the HIV diagnosis market include Siemens AG, F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Ltd., Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Alere Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories and Hologic Inc.