HIV Diagnosis Market Worldwide Industry Analysis

The market is likely to grow significantly during the forecast period, due to rising prevalence of HIV/AIDS, growing awareness leading to high number of blood donations and blood transfusions, and advantageous features of point of care instruments and kits. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure on HIV and related activities further contributes to the growth of the overall market.

market for HIV diagnosis, with the U.S. being the largest contributor to the regional market. Increasing prevalence of HIV/AIDS and advantageous features of point of care instruments and kits have been driving the growth of the North American market. In Europe, the U.K. has been the largest contributor to the market for HIV diagnosis, followed by Germany and France. The HIV diagnosis market is expected to witness the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific, during 2017 – 2023, owing to increasing cases of HIV, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing frequency of blood transfusions

Geographically, North America has been the largest the healthcare expenditure for the purpose of alleviating the potential epidemic situation of HIV, has increased over the past few years in many low and middle income as well as developing countries. According to the data published by UNAIDS, $19.0 billion was spent on the HIV and AIDS related activities in low- and middle-income countries in 2015, of which 57% came from domestic budgets of the governments of these countries.

Some of the key players in the HIV diagnosis market include Siemens AG, F. Hoffman La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Ltd., Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Alere Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories and Hologic Inc.

