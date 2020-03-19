HIPAA-Compliant Messaging Services Market 2017-2027 Market Report – Recent Trends and Growth Opportunities

HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) Complaint messaging service is a secure messaging solution which enables healthcare system to protect the health information while still allowing communication between users. These services meet the standards for privacy and security during the communication of electronic protected health information with an alternative to messaging and ensures that administrators can have access to information in encrypted form. The potential benefits of HIPAA-Complaint Messaging Services are used to send two directional secure messages with personal information. Services can reach out staff, patients, and partners virtually anywhere. HIPAA compliant messaging services is also used to send appointment reminders and prescription reminders. It gives more control over their medical information, and it also sets boundaries on the usage of health records. According to patient’s privacy rights, this services can hold violators accountable, with civil and criminal penalties that can impose in the case of violation. The HIPAA legislation was enacted in 1996 and concerned with three basic issues i.e. privacy, security and administrative simplification. Administrative simplification of HIPAA involves a standard for transmission of information regarding diseases, diagnoses and other medical conditions. Its intention is to streamline the administrative and financial aspects of healthcare.

HIPAA-Compliant Messaging Services Market: Drivers and Restraints

Current healthcare communication depends on some disparate solution must be cobbled together to find the needs of different departments and rising concerns of communication workflow in healthcare driving the burgeoning growth of the HIPAA complaint messaging services market. This service used for reminders, staffing, business continuity, and campaigns with multiprotocol communications and also provides enterprise-grade administration, management. Rising security issues in healthcare systems and high demand for encryption standard to secure channels. Along with it, increasing government support and rising healthcare funds, altogether driving the HIPAA complaint messaging services market to new heights. HIPAA compliant messaging services reduces paperwork in the healthcare system and provides information regarding health plan specific reporting, filing requirements for health care system.

Due to the complexity of HIPAA compliant messaging services, the adoption rate is decreasing which is a restraint on the growth. The regulations of HIPAA increased the paperwork burden for doctors considerably, according to the American Medical Association. HIPAA complaining messaging services has spawned a mini-industry of companies and consultants who help medical professionals comply with the law’s lengthy provisions.

HIPAA-Compliant Messaging Services Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on Type

Standalone

Cloud Based

Segmentation based on End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Healthcare Institutions

HIPAA-Compliant Messaging Services Market: Market Overview

Global HIPAA-Compliant Messaging Services market has witnessed a robust growth due to increasing adaptation among different segments of end users. The Companies focus is shifting towards innovation to acquire market by the uniqueness of services. Increasing government support for improvement of the healthcare system and rising concerns of healthcare issues are driving the growth of the HIPAA complaining messaging services market. The future of HIPAA-Compliant Messaging Services market anticipated with double CAGR during forecasting period.

HIPAA-Compliant Messaging Services Market: Region-Wise Overview

Global HIPAA-Compliant Messaging Services market segmented into following regions North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and the Middle East and Africa. North Americais dominant in the Global HIPAA-Compliant Messaging Services mainly due to the well-established healthcare system. In North America, particularly USA is dominating due to the high adoption of HIPAA compliant messaging service. Economic conditions in the APAC region are set to drive the HIPAA-Compliant Messaging Services market to new heights. European and APAC are fastest growing region due to increasing government funding for improvement of the healthcare system. Growth in the Middle East and African region is considerably less but still with significant growth due to increased focus on healthcare.