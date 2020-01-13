Hiking Gear and Equipment Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Hiking Gear and Equipment Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Hiking equipment is the equipment taken on outdoor walking trips. Hiking is usually divided into day-hikes and multiple-day hikes, called backpacking, trekking, and walking tours. The equipment selected varies according to the duration, distance, planned activities, and the environment. Additional factors include weight and preparedness for unplanned events. The level of preparedness can relate to remoteness and potential hazards; for example, a short day hike across farmland or trekking in the Himalayas. The length and duration of a walk can influence the amount of weight carried.

The rise in value-added and innovative adventure sports products is an important emerging trend, which is expected to have a positive impact on market growth during the forecast period. To cater to the varied needs of consumers, vendors today are introducing innovative product offerings in terms of design, color, shape, and weight. The competition among key players is intense, and it becomes necessary for these manufacturers to constantly improve their product offerings in order to maintain their position in the market. For instance, manufacturers have started reinventing the insulation used in tents, which helps in keeping cold air from reaching the user’s body.

One of the key drivers for market growth is government initiatives to promote outdoor activities. In many countries, the government is introducing initiatives to promote various outdoor activities, which can boost the growth of the hiking gear and equipment market during the forecast period. In India, the Ministry of Tourism is working with the Indian Mountaineering Federation and Adventure Tour Operators Association to promote the country as an adventure tourism destination.

The global Hiking Gear and Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The North Face

Marmont Mountain

Black Diamond

Arc’teryx

Marmot

Mountain Hardwear

Kelty

MontBell

AMG Group

Big Agnes

Sierra Designs

Force Ten

Skandika

Snugpak

Paddy Pallin

Segment by Type

Hiking Apparel

Hiking Shoes

Hiking Equipment

Others

Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty and Sports Stores

Online Retails

Segment by Regions

United States

Europe

China

Japan

India

Key Stakeholders

Hiking Gear and Equipment Manufacturers

Hiking Gear and Equipment Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Hiking Gear and Equipment Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

