Highway Driving Assist Market – Top Companies and Trends by 2026: Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi, Valeo & Denso Corporation

Highway driving assist is an advanced assistance system, which provides chauffeur assistance and avoids vehicle crash. Highway driving assist is a prominent technology of the advance driver assist system (ADAS), which is considered as the mainstay of self-driving and autonomous vehicles. Furthermore, the highway driving assist targets to counter the traffic thru keeping the vehicle at an intact distance all time, and curtailing the anxiety and fatigue on the motorist. The highway driving assist system is a partial automated driving system, which assists the chauffeur in monotonous driving conditions on expressways and highways and allows the vehicle to accelerate and decelerate automatically, also steer the vehicle within convinced constraints. The Highway driving assist system is a combination of the advance safety systems such as lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control. Few modern vehicles deployed with highway driving assist include Cadillac CT6, Audi A8, Audi Q7, Rolls Royce Wraith, Bentley Bentayga, Mercedes-Benz S-class, and BMW 7series.

Surge in demand for advance driver assistance system in vehicles is expected to accelerate the highway driving assist market during the prognosis period. Progression and expansion in automotive industry is not restricted to only engine and design, but also concentrate the safety of a motorist, vehicle as well as pedestrian. Road crash occur due to driver errors and can be avoided thru the incorporation of the highway driving assist system, which substantially reduces the security concern, rises safety on highway, and diminishes accidents of the vehicle. The benefits mentioned above are also expected to boost the demand for automotive highway driving assist system during the forecast period. However, higher cost of the system leads to limited number deployment of ADAS in medium range cars. This is expected to restraint highway driving assist market during the forecast period.

The highway driving assist market can be segmented based on components, application, vehicle type, components sales channel, and region. Based on components, the highway driving assist market can be segregated into five segments. The sensors segment accounts for a major share of the market. This is due to the increased number of sensors deployed owing to their function of providing input to the engine module. Sensors receive information in the form of signals and convert them into readable inputs to the electronic control unit, which is responsible for the action performed by the system.

Get Brochure For More Industry [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=45219

In terms of application, the highway driving assist market can be classified into three segments. Among them, the adaptive cruise control segment holds a prominent share of the highway driving assist market. The segment is estimated to expand significantly in the next few years. Adaptive cruise control maintains safe distance between vehicles and avoids frontal collisions.

Based on vehicle type, the highway driving assist market can be bifurcated into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment accounted for a significant share of the market owing to the increasing demand for passenger vehicles globally, primarily for local and intercity transport. The passenger vehicles segment can be sub-segmented into hatchback cars, sedans, multi-purpose vehicles, and sports utility vehicles. Long route drives and personal safety are key factors that are likely to drive the global highway driving assist market during the forecast period.