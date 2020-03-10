Higher Contribution from Emerging Economies to Boost the Market for Die-Attach Materials

The evolving semiconductor industry has created new avenues for the use of electronic components in a range of devices. With growing use of electronic chips and chipsets, the demand for die-attach materials – a key constituent in the production of electronic boards – is witnessing an upsurge. High thermal conductivity, low-temperature sintering, and conducive to low costs are some of the key criterion influencing the sales of die-attach materials across the globe. An exclusive Transparency Market Research report reveals that by the end of 2026, nearly US$ 970 Mn worth of die-attach materials will be sold in the global semiconductors industry. The demand for die-attach materials, however, is estimated to incur restraints from production complexities, raw material procurement challenges and increasing technical expectations. During the forecast period, 2017-2026, the global die-attach materials market is pegged to expand at a sluggish CAGR of 3.1%.

Powdered Die-Attach Materials Set to Lose Demand in 2017 and Beyond

The report has analysed the global die-attach materials market on the basis of form, material, and product type. On the basis of the form of die-attach materials, the demand for powdered materials is expected to drop in the upcoming years. Inefficiency in the electrical flow caused by the use of powdered die-attach materials will continue to impede their demand in the global market during the forecast period. Concurrently, the global sales of paste-based die-attach materials will witness a considerable surge throughout the forecast period. In 2017, over US$ 280 Mn worth die-attach materials in the form of pastes are expected to be sold across the globe.

Polymer Adhesive Materials to Remain in Great Demand

Through 2026, the report expects a high demand for polymer adhesives in the global die-attach materials market. In 2017, more than US$ 300 Mn worth of die-attach materials developed as polymer adhesives will be sold in the global market. Since adhesion to polymer surfaces is the key functionality of die-attach materials, manufacturers are likely to focus on extending the production capacities for polymer adhesive type of die-attach materials.

The report further reveals that eutectic die-attach materials will witness a considerable dip in their contribution to the global die-attach materials market revenues over the forecast period. By the end of 2026, eutectic die-attach materials will account for a little over one-third share on the global revenues.

On the basis of product-type, the report reveals that films made of die-attach materials will be widely used in the semiconductors business across the globe. Increasing application purview of films made from die-attach materials will be instrumenting their growing demand. Over the forecast period, films are poised to register revenue growth at 3.5% CAGR. In addition, efficiency of die-attach solder products in terms of electrical conductivity will drive their demand in the global market. The report also expects that sintering products will account for just over 10% share on the global die-attach materials market value by the end of 2026.

Key Manufacturers of Die-Attach Materials

Some of the leading manufacturers of die-attach materials include, Dow Corning Corporation, Hybond Inc., Henkel, Alpha Assembly Solutions, Creative Materials Inc., Master Bond Inc., and AI Technology, among others. These companies are anticipated to remain active in the expansion of the global die-attach materials market through 2026. A majority of companies producing die-attach materials are expected to face challenges in raw material procurement, pertaining to the changing prices of pure metals and conductive polymers.