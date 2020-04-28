High Volume Dispensing Systems Market Segmentation Detailed Study with Forecast to 2028

Global High Volume Dispensing Systems Market: Overview

The global high volume dispensing systems market is anticipated to witness the rise of growing trends such as the increasing adoption of pharmacy automation software. The global high volume dispensing systems market could gain attention due to the rising incidence of medication errors and technological developments. In the U.S., nearly 1.3 million people have suffered injuries and at least one person loses life because of medical errors annually, as per the findings of the WHO.

Increasing cases of non-communicable diseases and rising number of prescriptions for their treatment are predicted to propel the growth of the global high volume dispensing systems market. Millions of people have suffered from at least one or more chronic diseases in a recent year, according to the CDC. The growth of the global high volume dispensing systems could see a rise as a result of the swelling demand for accurate and quicker prescription processing.

Global High Volume Dispensing Systems Market: Trends and Opportunities

The demand for high volume dispensing systems is expected to increase in retail pharmacy chains on the back of the need to process large volume prescriptions at a quicker rate. This could be supported by latest technological developments in the structural designing of automated cabinets. High requirement of efficient software for dispensing and managing large volumes of medication inventories could be another factor triggering demand in the global high volume dispensing systems market. This could be because of the increase in the number of mail and retail order pharmacies.

Strong usage of high volume dispensing systems to avoid excess inventory costs owing to the growing pressure of reducing medication prices is projected to provide a fillip to the global market.

Global High Volume Dispensing Systems Market: Market Potential

Implementation of the EU Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD) in the region including the U.K. by February 9, 2019 is expected to help the global high volume dispensing systems market stay at the center stage. According to the FMD law, two new features are required to be added to all prescription medicine packs in Europe for their safety: a barcode style unique identifier (UI) and an anti-tampering device (ATD). In order to avoid stock shortages, pharmacy chain Weldricks has already ordered new quality scanners for its 63 pharmacies, which will be trailed in September 2018. The trial will begin in a high volume dispensing and a low volume dispensing pharmacy.

Global High Volume Dispensing Systems Market: Regional Outlook

The global high volume dispensing systems market is forecast to find North America taking a leading position in terms of growth. The region could gain impetus while riding on the presence of several companies, which improves the availability of high volume dispensing systems. Asia Pacific is envisaged to log a higher CAGR in the global high volume dispensing systems market due to constant development of healthcare infrastructure. Other factors that could push the Asia Pacific high volume dispensing systems market are lack of qualified pharmacists and increasing number of prescriptions.

Global High Volume Dispensing Systems Market: Competitive Landscape

The global high volume dispensing systems market marks the presence of leading players such as Innovation Associates, McKesson Corporation, and Omnicell, Inc. The rising trend of partnerships and agreements for acquiring new technologies is prognosticated to augur well for the global high volume dispensing systems market. Several small companies operating in the global high volume dispensing systems market are making decent investments. However, the global high volume dispensing systems market may witness the domination of multinational firms.

