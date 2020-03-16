High Voltage Super Junction Mosfet Market 2019 | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Super-junction MOSFETs are a key innovation in high-voltage MOSFET technology. They offer better features such as reduced gate capacitance, reduced on-resistant of the circuit [RDS(on)], and lower output charge with reduced die size.

China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for High Voltage Super

Junction MOSFET in 2017.

In the industry, Infineon profits most in 2017 and recent years, while STMicroelectronics and Vishay ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 36.80%, 19.49% and 9.49% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

According to this study, over the next five years the High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET market will register a 6.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1580 million by 2024, from US$ 1170 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in High Voltage Super Junction MOSFET business, shared in Chapter 3.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Infineon

STMicroelectronics

Vishay

ON Semiconductor

Toshiba

Alpha & Omega

Fuji Electric

MagnaChip

Silan

ROHM

IceMOS Technology

DACO

WUXI NCE POWER

CYG Wayon

Semipower

Segmentation by product type:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Below 500V

500V to 600V

Above 600V

Segmentation by application:

Power Supply Application

Industrial Application

Lighting Application

Consumer Electronics

Others

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global High Voltage Super Junction Mosfet market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of High Voltage Super Junction Mosfet market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global High Voltage Super Junction Mosfet players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the High Voltage Super Junction Mosfet with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of High Voltage Super Junction Mosfet submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

