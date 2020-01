High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Market 2018-2025: Industry Trend, Demand, Size & Key Player Analysis

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) transmission system is fast gaining popularity and increased adoption ever since the first test line was developed in Sweden more than seventy years ago. Since then, major technological changes and cutting-edge research has taken place the world over to refine the HVDC VSC technology. As it is rightly said, necessity is the mother of invention, and this new technology was long overdue because of the inherent drawbacks of the conventional AC grid.

In the technology segment, VSC sub segment is estimated to increase at highest growth rate over the assessment period, followed by others sub segment.

The High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System.

This report presents the worldwide High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

Siemens

Toshiba

GE

Prysmian

Hitachi

TransGrid

Abengoa

ATCO

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Breakdown Data by Type

LCC

VSC

Others

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Breakdown Data by Application

AC and DC harmonic filters

Converters

DC lines

Circuit breakers

Others

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 LCC

1.4.3 VSC

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 AC and DC harmonic filters

1.5.3 Converters

1.5.4 DC lines

1.5.5 Circuit breakers

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Market Size

2.1.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Production 2014-2025

2.2 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Market

2.4 Key Trends for High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Production by Regions

4.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Production

4.2.2 United States High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Production

4.3.2 Europe High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Production

4.4.2 China High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Production

4.5.2 Japan High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 GCC Countries

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Production by Type

6.2 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Revenue by Type

6.3 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 ABB

8.1.1 ABB Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 ABB High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 ABB High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Product Description

8.1.5 ABB Recent Development

8.2 Siemens

8.2.1 Siemens Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 Siemens High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Siemens High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Product Description

8.2.5 Siemens Recent Development

8.3 Toshiba

8.3.1 Toshiba Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Toshiba High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Toshiba High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Product Description

8.3.5 Toshiba Recent Development

8.4 GE

8.4.1 GE Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 GE High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 GE High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Product Description

8.4.5 GE Recent Development

8.5 Prysmian

8.5.1 Prysmian Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 Prysmian High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Prysmian High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Product Description

8.5.5 Prysmian Recent Development

8.6 Hitachi

8.6.1 Hitachi Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 Hitachi High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.6.4 Hitachi High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Product Description

8.6.5 Hitachi Recent Development

8.7 TransGrid

8.7.1 TransGrid Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 TransGrid High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.7.4 TransGrid High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Product Description

8.7.5 TransGrid Recent Development

8.8 Abengoa

8.8.1 Abengoa Company Details

8.8.2 Company Overview

8.8.3 Abengoa High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.8.4 Abengoa High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Product Description

8.8.5 Abengoa Recent Development

8.9 ATCO

8.9.1 ATCO Company Details

8.9.2 Company Overview

8.9.3 ATCO High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.9.4 ATCO High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Product Description

8.9.5 ATCO Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Production Forecast 2019-2025

9.1.2 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Revenue Forecast 2019-2025

9.2 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

10.7.2 GCC Countries

10.7.3 Egypt

10.7.4 South Africa

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Sales Channels

11.2.2 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Distributors

11.3 High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13 Key Findings in the Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission System Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

