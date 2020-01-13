High-Throughput Screening Market – Latest Research Report with Growth Analysis, Key Vendors, Drivers and Forecast 2024

The global high-throughput screening market is witnessing considerable growth due to increasing geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing research and development activities, launch of technologically advanced products that are miniaturized and automated and growing popularity of high-throughput screening for drug discovery. Moreover, high adoption of high-throughput screening models in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the globe is supporting the growth of the market. Based on technology, 2D cell culture segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to its low cost and ease of use.

The rapid growth in emerging economies and growing research and development activities on stem cells and toxicology is expected to create opportunities for the manufacturers of high-throughput screening products. However, high cost of high-throughput screening, lack of trained professionals and complexity in assay development are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market.

Geographically, North America has been the largest market for high-throughput screening, owing to its increased awareness, increasing government funding, established healthcare industry, and easy accessibility to advanced technologies due to the awareness in the region. The U.S. contributed largest revenue to the North American as well as global high-throughput screening market. The increased research and development activities and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases arising the need for novel treatments is the key growth driving factor for the U.S. high-throughput screening market.

The key players operating in the global market are Agilent Technologies, Inc, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck Millipore, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Hamilton Company and Aurora Biomed, Inc.

