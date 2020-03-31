High Temperature Grease Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2017 – 2027 | Future Market Insights

Global High Temperature Grease Market: Introduction

High temperature grease is a substances employed in the industrial bearing applications running at high temperatures ranging between 100°C and 1800°C. They are mainly used to reduce the friction between two moving surfaces, and the level of wear and tear. The bearings as a result become equipped with better longevity, the downtime is being reduced, and the energy is also being conserved. High temperature grease provides metal surfaces with maximum protection in severe operating conditions, such as high shock loading, vibration, and extreme pressure. Furthermore, these lubricants possess excellent rust- and oxidation-preventing properties, such water resistance and high mechanical & thermal stability, besides adhesive properties also prevent them from pounding out, washing out, or splattering out in stark operating circumstances. High temperature greases are utilized in various industries, such as mining, steel, and marine. They are also used in commercial as well as passenger vehicles in the automotive sector. High temperature greases are primarily used in high temperature industrial applications, automotive bearings, textile stenters and other industrial equipment. Industrial applications are expected to dominate the high temperature grease market. Moreover, the growth in the mining, marine and steel industries is projected to drive the demand for the high temperature grease across the globe.

Global High Temperature Grease Market: Dynamics

The increasing demand for automobiles in developing economies is one of the major factors responsible for driving the global high temperature grease market. Moreover, the increasing requirement for soap-based lithium complex as well as production of machines and equipment in end-use industries are also contributing towards the market growth by fuelling the demand for these lubricants. Additionally, rapid industrialization and growth in trade are also the major factors responsible for the growth of the global high temperature grease market, owing to which immense opportunities are being created for the industries involved in the manufacturing of high temperature grease in the forecast period. Furthermore, rapid economic growth, mainly in the steel manufacturing industries, is also expected to uplift the demand in terms of both quantity and quality. This in turn is projected to upsurge the sale of high temperature grease in the global market.

Global High Temperature Grease Market: Segmentation

The global high temperature grease market is segmented based on type, application and region.

By type, the global high temperature grease market can be segmented as:

Soap Thickener

Non-Soap Thickener

High Temperature Lubricants

By application, the global high temperature grease market can be segmented as:

Industrial

Automotive

Global High Temperature Grease Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, Asia Pacific is expected to be the leading market during the forecast period, followed by Europe and North America. This is mainly due to the increasing industrialization in developing countries, such as China and India, which is propelling the demand for high-quality grease. Moreover, increasing disposable income of citizens in APAC is boosting the demand for automobiles, which is the other influential cause. On the other hand, North America and Europe are projected to be the dominant regions in terms of car manufacturing, which leads to a surge in the number of commercial and passenger vehicles in these regions. Furthermore, the automobile market in Europe is progressing quickly towards the adoption of high temperature grease and lubricants. Manufacturers are entering into partnerships for the development of products in order to counter the specific needs of various industrial applications.

Global High Temperature Grease Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants involved in the manufacturing of high temperature grease are: