High-Temperature Gaskets Market: Industry Analysis, Size, Scope, Geographical Segmentation, By Type, Application, Product, Global Trends, Drivers, Competitive Landscape, Emerging Opportunities, Limitations, Policies, Challenges and Outlook to 2025

Global High-Temperature Gaskets Market to reach USD 31.8 billion by 2025.

Global High-Temperature Gaskets Market valued approximately USD 20.4 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are severe leakage regulations implemented by the EPA to restrain damage to the environment, extensive applications in different end-use industries, growing consumption of PTFE gaskets, and rising need from oil & gas production-related facilities. Gasket is a compressible material or combination of materials used to provide a robust seal between two stationary parts and to compensate for the imperfection between the mating surfaces to be sealed. High temperature gaskets are used where the application temperature exceeds 700°C.

The regional analysis of Global High-Temperature Gaskets Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to countries like India, China and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Graphite

Fluorosilicone

Fiber Glass

Ceramic

Mica

Teflon

Silicon

Stainless Steel & Alloy

UHT Liquid Gasket Materials

By Product:

Metallic

Semi-Metallic

Non-Metallic

UHT Liquid Gaskets

By Design:

Spiral Wound

Kammprofile

Double-jacketed

Fishbone

Others

By Application:

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Chemical Processing

Primary Metals

Transportation

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Flexitallic Group, Garlock, Teadit Group, Spetech, Hennig Gasket & Seals Inc., IGS Industries, Advanced Sealing, Kommerling UK Ltd., 3M, Henkel Adhesives, National Engineering Products Inc., and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Target Audience of the High-Temperature Gaskets Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors