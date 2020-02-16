HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, SIZE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2023

High temperature coating is generally refers to the long-term bear temperature above 200 ℃, and can maintain a certain physical and chemical properties of the protected objects in the environment of high temperature function of special functional coatings.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the High Temperature Coatings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The high temperature coatings market is also segmented on the basis of resin type, technology, application, and region.
The worldwide market for High Temperature Coatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Akzonobel
The Sherwin-Williams
PPG Industries
Valspar
Carboline
Axalta Coating Systems
Jotun
Aremco
Belzona International
Chemco International
Hempel
Weilburger Coatings
Whitford
General Magnaplate
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Epoxy
Silicone
Poyester
Acrylic
Alkyd
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Metal Processing Industry
Ship
Car
Coil Coating
Aerospace
Other
