High Speed Steels Market: Global Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Key Players Analysis and Industry

The global high speed steels market accounted for USD 2.20 billion and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% by the end of 2024.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE HIGH SPEED STEELS MARKET REPORT:
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND KEY POINTS
The global high speed steels market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
COMPANIES COVERED
- Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation,
- Daido Steel Co., Ltd.,
- Voestalpine AG,
- Sandvik Materials Technology AB,
- Kennametal Inc.,
- Hudson Tool Steel Corporation,
- Erasteel,
- Lohmann GmbH,
- Arcelormittal S.A.,
- Thyssenkrupp AG,
- Tiangong International Co., Ltd.,
- Guhring Inc.,
- Heye Special Steel Co., Ltd.,
- Nippon Koshuha Steel Co., Ltd.,
- OSG Corporation,
- Carpenter,
- Graphite India Limited,
- Tivoly SA,
- Crucible Industries LLC,
- Dneprospetsstal,
- Jiangsu Fuda Special Steel Co., Ltd,
- Feida Group,
- West Yorkshire Steel Co. Ltd.,
- Big Kaiser Precision Tooling Inc.,
MARKET SEGMENTATION
On the basis of application, the market is segmented into
- coatings,
- construction,
- adhesives,
- composites,
- wind energy,
- electrical & electronics
By Geography
- Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific).
- North America (US, Canada, Mexico).
- Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe.
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America).
- Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa).
The high speed steels market is segmented on the basis of product type into
- metal cutting tools,
- cold working tools
Metal cutting tools are further sub segmented into drill bits, broaches & reamers, taps and end mills. Cold working tools are further sub segmented into blanking & fine blanking tools, extrusion tools, drawing & deep drawing tools and others.
Market Drivers and Restraints
- Increasing demand for high speed steels for manufacturing cutting tools
- Growing awareness about the advantages of high speed steel
- Demand of high speed steels in the shipbuilding and energy sectors
Market Restraint:
- Increasing use of alternatives such as carbide-based cutting tools in energy and automotive industries
