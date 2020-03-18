High Purity Neopentyl Glycol Market Rate, Future Trends, Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges, Sales

Neopentyl glycol (NPG, IUPAC name 2,2-dimethyl-1,3-propanediol) is an important industrial intermediate used in the synthesis of polyesters, especially resins for airplane or boat manufacturing.

Global High Purity Neopentyl Glycol market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for High Purity Neopentyl Glycol.

Get a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=1041106

This report researches the worldwide High Purity Neopentyl Glycol market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global High Purity Neopentyl Glycol breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

LG Chem

BASF

OXEA

Eastman Chemical

Tokyo Chemical Industry

Wanhua Chemical Group

Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry

Request Methodology of this report @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-methodolgy?productID=1041106

High Purity Neopentyl Glycol Breakdown Data by Type

Flakes

Molten

Slurry

High Purity Neopentyl Glycol Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive and Transportation

Building and Construction

Industrial Plant and Equipment

Furniture and Interiors

Others

High Purity Neopentyl Glycol Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/1041106/global-high-purity-neopentyl-glycol-market