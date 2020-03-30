High Purity Lead Market Industrial Chain Analysis and Segmentation 2018-2028

Any lead that is of 99.99% or greater purity can be classified as high purity lead. Extensive processes that lead to rigorous purification of the metal are used, and the diverse application of the material in a number of industries owing to its unique properties such as enhanced ductility, malleability and corrosion resistance is anticipated to boost growth during the forecast period.

Growing Demand for Automotive Batteries to Contribute Positively to High Purity Lead Market

The automotive industry finds great application of high purity lead owing to its essential function in dioxide and metal forms for lead-acid batteries. High purity lead also finds extensive applications sheeting and protection applications in hazardous environments and x-ray equipment such as nuclear reactors owing to its high density and radiation absorption properties.

High purity lead also displays good vibration and sound absorption properties which provides it application in numerous industries either as an alloy or in its pure form for soldering, manufacturing bearings, improving antifriction properties of metals and more. Increasing use of secondary production of lead through recycling to reduce losses from wastage is seeing demand owing to the enhancement of product life duration arising from the process.

On the other hand, the hazards on human health arising from the direct exposure to high purity lead is increasingly causing concern across the globe and is anticipated to be one of the major constraining factors for the high purity lead market during the forecast period.

Improvements in Production and Recycling Capabilities to be Major Focus for High Purity Lead Market Players

Major players in high purity lead market including ESPICorp Inc., American Elements Corporation, Belmont Metals, Amalgamated Metal Corporation, PLC and Merck KGaA are increasingly focusing on expanding secondary production and energy efficiency in production capabilities.

Aqua Metals doubled its revenue in the in the third quarter largely owing to the introduction of high purity lead to its product mix involving the addition of ingot casting abilities for direct shipment to battery manufacturers, with modules that create up to 100 kg of material every hour at 99.996+% purity. A large portion of this lead is to be extracted through material acquired through the breaking of old batteries.

The Sprague Electric company has a patented method for high purity lead alloys through the use of ceramic dielectrics and the ignition of resins at low temperatures to get rid of organic compounds for high purity.

The Mitsui Mining and Smelting Company also has a proprietary process for producing high purity lead involving the recovery and refining of lead through the electrolysis of solutions of fluorosilicic acid and lead fluorosilicate.

Lack of Stringent Regulations in Asia Pacific to Prove Favorable for High Purity Lead Market

The growing demand for high purity lead among automotive, construction and industrial sectors is anticipated to build growth in the near future. The presence of some of the largest automobile production activity of the world in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to boost the growth of the high purity lead market in the region.

In addition, relatively less stringency in regulations regarding high purity metals in the region also make business in high purity lead easier in the Asia Pacific countries and is anticipated to contribute to the growth of the high purity lead market here.

On the contrary North America and Europe will also see stable growth in the high purity lead market from the construction and automotive sectors, despite being constrained to an extent by stricter regulations regarding the use and handling of high purity lead in these regions.

Categorization of the Global High Purity Lead Market

High purity lead can be divided on the terms of product type, production type, and end use. On the basis of product type, high purity lead can be divided into pellets, granules, ingots, wires, sheets, foils, and rods. On the basis of production type, high purity lead can be divided into primary and secondary production. On the basis of end use, high purity lead can be used for chemical industries, protection and sheathing, building and construction, and automotive batteries.