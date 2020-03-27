High-performance Inertial Sensors and IMU Market 2019 | By Top Manufacturers, Growth, Trends, Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

High-performance inertial sensors have traditionally been exclusively made with non-MEMS technologies such as fiber optic gyroscopes (FOGs) and ring laser gyros (RLGs).It refers to the applications: we take into account all the inertial sensors except the consumer and the automotive applications.

High-performance Inertial Sensors&IMU is a technology-intensive industry. The major R&D of China is concentrated in state-owned enterprises,such as CASC China Aerospace, Aviation Industry Corporation of China.Other key manufacturers include Navgnss, Chinastar, Xi’an Chenxi, FACRI, Starneto, Avic-gyro, SDI, Norinco Group, HY Technology, Baocheng and Right M&C,etc.Currently, the main profit model of China High-performance Inertial Sensors&IMU manufacturer mainly includes two: one is mainly through research,Development, production and sales of own basic products, end products, such as software and hardware products,another is mainly through import basic component and then assembly.

Although High-performance Inertial Sensors&IMU product brings a lot of opportunities in China, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

According to this study, over the next five years the High-performance Inertial Sensors and IMU market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in High-performance Inertial Sensors and IMU business, shared in Chapter 3.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Navgnss

Chinastar

Chenxi

FACRI

StarNeto

…

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of High-performance Inertial Sensors and IMU market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the High-performance Inertial Sensors and IMU value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

High-performance gyroscopes

High-performance accelerometers

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

IMU

AHRS

INS/GPS

Other

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global High-performance Inertial Sensors and IMU consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of High-performance Inertial Sensors and IMU market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global High-performance Inertial Sensors and IMU manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the High-performance Inertial Sensors and IMU with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of High-performance Inertial Sensors and IMU submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

