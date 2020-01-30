High performance computing market is rapidly growing for use in scientific computing as it helps in deliverance of cost-effective and flexible solutions

High Performance computing is defined as aggregation of processes for delivering higher and efficient performance as compared to other desktop workstation or computer helping the companies to solve problems related to engineering, business, or science. High performance computers are clusters of more than one processor with node size range from 16 to 64 nodes. High performance computers help to solve problems of recurring and complex operations as individual nodes work together and hence can solve problem more efficiently than one computer. High performance computing has wide applications in various fields such as weather forecasting, molecular modeling, physical simulations, and quantum mechanics. Factors such as economic competitiveness and new product innovations are driving the demand for high performance computing market currently.

Moreover recent developments such as cloud based approach in high performance computing market are captivating SMEs (small to medium-sized enterprises) in the market. SMEs using high performance computers would minimize the initial investments for building infrastructure, hardware implementation and thus the high performance computing market is expected to grow exponentially in near future. Globally high performance computing market is experiencing a strong adoption as increase in data centers and huge investment by government is increasing rapidly among the users. High performance computing applications are experiencing a rapid adoption as users are able to solve challenges related to simulation and scientific modeling of different processes and events.

High performance computing refers to the use of algorithms, networks, and environments for computers ranging from small clusters to super computers in order to make the system usable. High performance computing helps to stimulate a “bio-molecule” of 10000 atoms, which enables the user to do large simulations for larger molecules. High performance computing market is rapidly growing for use in scientific computing as it helps in deliverance of cost-effective and flexible solutions. Increased growth of commercial web applications is a key factor helping to increase the demand of high performance computing solutions globally. Linux cluster are the most preferred clusters while operating high performance computers.

The demand for high speed computing market is driven by factors such as advancements I cloud computing, convergence of big data, development of new technologies and solutions for embedded processors, hot water cooling, and nonvolatile memory, among the others. Governments across globe are recognizing the need of high performance computing due to importance of factors such as competitiveness and security as key areas of concern. High performance computing market has extensive use across verticals including communications, defense, and biotech, among the others. Pricing is a key factor which would determine the future potential of high performance computing market. Other factors such as power and cooling, and cost of compute resources, among the others are restraining the market growth.

High performance computing market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, components and services, and by application. Further the sub segmentation of deployment type includes cloud, on-premise, and by price range. The components and services (professional) segment is further classified as software, storage, servers, and networking devices. Depending on services, the classification is done as training and outsourcing, integration and deployment, design and consulting. The applications segment is further sub segmented as gaming, retail, life sciences, government and defense, and weather, among the others.

Some of the prominent players in the high performance computing market include IBM, HP, Intel, Microsoft, Cisco, AMD, Bull, Dell, and Oracle among the others. Companies operating in the high performance computing market are developing solutions to maintain accuracy, stability, and fast convergence to correct solution which would help them to attain sustained growth in the market.