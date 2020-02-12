High Performance Computing Market By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), By Server Price Band (USD 250,000–500,000 and Above, USD 250,000–100,000 and Below), By Geographic Scope and Forecast to 2026

Global High Performance Computing Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, The Global High Performance Computing Market was valued at USD 34.79 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 53.83 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.53% from 2019 to 2026.

What is High Performance Computing?

High-performance computing can be defined as the use of parallel processing to be able to run advanced application programs efficiently, reliably and quickly. High-performance computing applies systems that function above a teraflop or 1012 floating-point operations per second. High-performance computing is occasionally used as a synonym for supercomputing.

Global High Performance Computing Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Factors such as the need to process data with speed and accuracy and increasing need for efficient computing, enhanced scalability, and reliable storage are boosting the growth of the High Performance Computing market. Factors such as data security concerns and the lack of knowledge and limited budget among small and medium enterprises are restraining the growth of the market.

Verified Market Research narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global High Performance Computing Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Global High Performance Computing Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global High Performance Computing Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as AMD, Intel, HPE, IBM, Dell, Lenovo, Fujitsu, Cisco Systems, Cray and NVIDIA. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global High Performance Computing Market, By Deployment Type

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Global High Performance Computing Market, By Server Price Band

• USD 250,000–500,000 and Above

• USD 250,000–100,000 and Below

Global High Performance Computing Market, By Application Area

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Government and Defense

• Media and Entertainment

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Education and Research

• Manufacturing

• Energy and Utilities

• Earth Sciences

• Others

Global High Performance Computing Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World